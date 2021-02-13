Firefighters tackle 'large wild fire' at Cogra Moss

Firefighters in Cumbria are tackling a 'large wildfire' in Cogra Moss, Allerdale. People are being asked to avoid the area and keep the roads clear for the Fire Service to gain access.

Witness Steve Wharton said: "The fires I could see were on the southeast of Banna Fell and the track below Herdus, which goes to Floutern Tarn and Buttermere.

"The wind is quite strong. The air and ground are very dry as we've had no snow or rain due to the extreme cold weather. Not even getting frost on the cars overnight despite below freezing overnight."

Cumbria Fire & rescue said: "Firefighters and five fire appliances are currently tackling a wildfire at Cogra Moss near Lamplugh. Local residents are advised to shut windows and doors due to the large amount of smoke from the fire."

This a breaking story, more information will follow...