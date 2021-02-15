Man admits killing dad and two children in Father's Day crash

A man has admitted causing the death of a father and his two children while drink-driving in Dalton-in-Furness last year.

David Logan, 47, of Broughton Road in Dalton, hit the three pedestrians while driving along Abbey Road on Sunday 21 June 2020.

37-year-old Joshua Flynn, his 15-year-old son Coby-Jay and his 12-year-old daughter Skylar, were out for a walk with their dog on Father's Day.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, along with their Yorkshire Terrier Troy.

The court heard how Mr Logan was over the legal drink-drive limit at the time of the collision and when breathalysed gave a reading of 141 milligrams per 100 millilitres of breath.

Flowers left at the scene of the crash on Abbey Road. Credit: PA

He pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol and criminal damage which is in relation to the death of the family's dog.

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on the 19 April for sentencing.

Mr Justice Goss told the defendant: "As you know, there is going to be a a very substantial sentence for these offences."

In a statement issued last year the Flynn family paid tribute to the "doting dad" and his children.

They said: "From the minute we received this terrible news our whole world has been turned upside down and no words can describe how devastated we are feeling.

"We are utterly heartbroken and upset by the loss of Joshua, Coby-Jay and Skylar."