Woman dies in hospital following crash near Melrose

A woman has died after a serious crash in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to the incident, on the A6091 Melrose Bypass, near the Newstead Junction, at around 7:50am on Saturday 30 January. The collision involved two cars. One of the drivers involved, a 43-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, but has since died as a result of her injuries. The second driver, a 61-year-old man, remains in hospital with life-changing injuries.Inspector Andy Gibb, from the Dalkeith Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the deceased at this tragic time.“Officers have been carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of the crash since it took place and we are asking for the public’s assistance.“Any witnesses or dashcam footage could prove vital to our investigation. Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0895 of 30 January.”