Carlisle doctor admits his careless driving caused pedestrian’s death

A doctor from Carlisle has admitted that his careless driving on a north Cumbria road caused the death of a pedestrian - and will also be sentenced for failing to stop at the scene of the fatal collision.

Dr Samin Ahmed Khan, aged 75, had been due to stand trial after previously denying one charge which arises out of the death of Robert Wilson.

However, at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday (16 February), Khan changed his plea, appearing remotely over a video link.

He admitted he drove a Mercedes E220 without due care and attention, on 27 April 2019, and thereby caused the death of Mr Wilson, who was aged 75 and from the city.

It happened at around 19:30 on the A69 at Warwick-on-Eden, at its junction with Old Chapel Road. Mr Wilson was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle but died having suffered serious injuries.

The court heard that Khan had entered his guilty plea to the charge on a formal basis which was deemed acceptable to the prosecution.

Paul Brookwell, prosecuting, said: “The first part deals with the central issue, which is that Dr Khan should have seen Mr Wilson crossing the road earlier than he did.”

Members of Mr Wilson’s family were present at court and watched proceedings over a video link from a separate room in the building.

During an earlier magistrates’ court appearance, Khan, of Scaleby Hill, Carlisle, admitted a separate charge of failing to stop after a road accident, which arises from the collision.

Judge Simon Medland QC adjourned Tuesday's hearing and requested that a pre-sentence report be prepared by the probation service. He was told Khan suffered from numerous health issues, had received his first Covid-19 vaccination and was due to be given a second dose in late April.

Khan is due to be sentenced at the crown court on 14 May, and was told he would now be subject to an interim driving ban. In response Khan confirmed he understood that, although he stated: “I have not been driving for the last two years anyway.”

