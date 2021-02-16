Scotland's next Six Nations opponents France have gone into isolation after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The team is currently unbeaten in the competition after victories against Ireland and Italy in their first two matches. They are due to host Scotland in Paris on 28 February.

In a statement, the French Rugby Federation said that although all players had recorded negative results in the latest round of testing, a member of the technical staff had returned a positive result.

It said that all players would be tested again on Wednesday (17 February) and then twice more this week, adding: "In line with health protocols, all team and staff members are isolating. Interactions will be kept to an absolute minimum."

France are set to announce their 31-man squad for the Scotland match on Wednesday.

The Scotland squad is likely to feature many players from the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

They include captain Stuart Hogg, Rory Sutherland, Darcy Graham, Scott Steele and Alex Craig.

There is Cumbrian representation too, with flanker Gary Graham, who is from Carlisle, also in contention for Scotland.

Scotland won their first match against England before losing narrowly to Wales in their second fixture.

The Six Nations is set to conclude on Saturday 20 March.

