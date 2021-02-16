On tonight's programme - back to school. Scotland's youngest pupils will return to class from next week but lockdown goes on for the rest of us. The First Minister tells MSPs the core stay at home requirement will remain in place until at least the beginning of March - and possibly beyond. Also tonight - quarantine confusion. More questions on COVID travel rules and tighter controls on the Anglo-Scottish Border. And why the fight for a Galloway National Park goes on. Peter MacMahon speaks to two South West MSPs - Finlay Carson and Emma Harper.