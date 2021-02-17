Covid-19 testing is being made available for everyone across Dumfries and Galloway, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

From Thursday (18 February), anyone who does not have any symptoms but who is concerned they may have coronavirus can arrange to be tested at one of the mobile testing units.

49,866 people in Dumfries and Galloway have now been given their first Covid-19 vaccination - one third of the region's population.

The local health board says the majority of people aged 65 and over have been given a jab.

'Evolution and expansion' of testing capacity

Anyone experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 is still asked to immediately self-isolate along with their household, and to continue self-isolating until they receive a test result.

Those who have no symptoms and are being tested do not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results, although this remains a vital step in preventing further spread for anyone with symptoms - even if mild.

One of the mobile testing units is at Stranraer

Interim Director of Public Health at Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership, Valerie White, said: “We’ve seen an evolution and expansion of testing capacity in recent weeks, as part of wider national developments.

We’re happy to say that capacity is in place to allow a broadening of testing arrangements, with the hope that this may lead to more cases of Covid-19 being detected – helping to stop the spread. Valerie White, Interim Director of Public Health at Dumfries and Galloway HSCP

“We appreciate that people may need to travel to access asymptomatic testing, but we anticipate that access to testing for people without symptoms will increase over coming weeks.

"Up until now, testing has largely been reserved for those people experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, which are: a raised temperature; new, continuous cough; change to or loss of sense of taste and/or smell .

“However, we’re now able to provide access to testing for people who do not have any symptoms, but who still want to be tested.

“While we’re happy to be able to announce this development, we continue to work with our colleagues nationally to see where testing resources can be deployed.”

Upcoming mobile unit testing locations:

Thursday 18 February 2021 – Stranraer – Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Thursday 18 February 2021 – Newton Stewart – Riverside Car Park DG8 6NQ

Thursday 18 February 2021 – Gretna – Richard Greenhow Centre DG16 5AQ

Friday 19 February 2021 – Stranraer – Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Friday 19 February 2021 – Dalbeattie – Water Street Car Park DG5 4JX

Friday 19 February 2021 – Thornhill Community Centre DG3 5LH

Saturday 20 February 2021 – Sanquhar – FUN Pool, Blackaddie Rd DG4 6DB

Saturday 20 February 2021 – Annan – Swimming Pool DG12 6AQ

Saturday 20 February 2021 – Stranraer – Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Sunday 21 February 2021 – Castle Douglas – Market Street Car Park DG7 1AE

Sunday 21 February 2021 – Langholm – Kilngreen Car Park, DG13 0JN

Sunday 21 February 2021 – Sanquhar – FUN Pool, Blackaddie Rd DG4 6DB

Monday 22 February 2021 – Stranraer – Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Monday 22 February 2021 – Moffat – Station Car Park DG10 9HF

Monday 22 February 2021 – Sanquhar – FUN Pool, Blackaddie Rd DG4 6DB

Tuesday 23 February 2021 – Sanquhar – FUN Pool, Blackaddie Rd DG4 6DB

Tuesday 23 February 2021 – Castle Douglas – Market Street Car Park DG7 1AE

Tuesday 23 February 2021 – Annan – Swimming Pool DG12 6AQ

Wednesday 24 February 2021 – Annan – Swimming Pool DG12 6AQ

Wednesday 24 February 2021 – Sanquhar – FUN Pool, Blackaddie Rd DG4 6DB

Wednesday 24 February 2021 – Lockerbie – McJerrow Car Park DG11 2BJ

Thursday 25 February 2021 – Annan – Swimming Pool DG12 6AQ

Thursday 25 February 2021 – Newton Stewart – Riverside Car Park DG8 6NQ

Thursday 25 February 2021 – Gretna – Richard Greenhow Centre DG16 5AQ

Friday 26 February 2021 – Moffat – Station Car Park DG10 9HF

Friday 26 February 2021 – Dalbeattie – Water Street Car Park DG5 4JX

Friday 26 February 2021 – TBC

Saturday 27 February 2021 – Lockerbie – McJerrow Car Park DG11 2BJ

Saturday 27 February 2021 – TBC

Saturday 27 February 2021 – Stranraer – Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Sunday 28 February 2021 – Newton Stewart – Riverside Car Park DG8 6NQ

Sunday 28 February 2021 – Langholm – Kilngreen Car Park, DG13 0JN

Sunday 28 February 2021 – TBC

All tests must be arranged by making an advance appointment.

Tests can be arranged from 18:30 the day before being tested by visiting this website or by phoning 0300 303 2713.

