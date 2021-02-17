Dozens of tyres have been dumped at a Lake District beauty spot in the latest of a spate of fly-tipping crimes.

More than seventy tyres were abandoned in a lay-by at Bog Lane, Brathay, near Ambleside last Friday night (12 February).

South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) is appealing for witnesses and locality officers are investigating the incident.

They are asking the public to contact them if they saw a truck carrying tyres within a five mile radius of Bog Lane on Friday night.

This is the fourth significant fly-tipping incident in rural South Lakeland in less than a month.

One of the tyres had a mist of green paint on one side. Credit: South Lakeland District Council

Similar incidents last month included over one hundred tyres being dumped onto a country road at Barbon, and bags of builders' waste tipped onto the beach at Bardsea.

It is not known if any of the incidents are connected, and investigations are ongoing.

A council spokesman said: “Fly-tipping is not a victimless crime.

As well as the cost to the environment, the financial cost of clearance, disposal and investigation is ultimately borne by the Council Tax payers of the district. We investigate every case of fly-tipping reported and, if appropriate, action will be taken. South Lakeland District Council spokesperson

"This can range from fixed penalty notices and warning letters being issued to prosecutions, potentially significant fines and even custodial sentences.”

The maximum penalty for fly-tipping that can be imposed by the courts is a £50,000 fine and up to five years in prison for the most serious offences.

