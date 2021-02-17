On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon comes under fire over pandemic planning failures as Scotland's death toll passes 9,000. We report on today's First Minister's Questions. Also tonight - the first hard evidence the vaccination programme is having a positive effect as deaths of older people and care home residents start to fall. And Peter MacMahon is joined by this week's commentators, The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from the Daily Mail.

