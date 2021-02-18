New Covid-19 infections in Cumbria fell by almost a fifth in the week ending 12 February, according to the latest report from Cumbria County Council.

There were 721 new cases in Cumbria, a decrease of 155 from the previous week.

Despite this, the council is warning that the number of new infections continues to be high in the context of the pandemic so far.

New hospital admissions also fell - North Cumbria Integrated Care (NCIC) admissions decreased by 38%, and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMB) decreased by 25% from the previous week.

Both trusts also reported a decrease in the average number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital beds, by 19% and 15% respectively.

Claire King, Public Health Consultant at Cumbria County Council, said: “The continued drop in new cases is good news and reflects the efforts people have been making to stick to the lockdown rules.

But we need to put the numbers in context, for example last year Leicester went into full lockdown when there were 50 cases per 100,000 - and our infection rate in Cumbria is still three to four times that. Claire King, Public Health Consultant at Cumbria County Council

“So any notions that we can start to ‘take it easy’ are really wide of the mark - now is the time we need stay the course and drive infections right down. Only then can we be confident about getting back to normal.

"Judging by the current rate of decline, that prospect isn’t too far away, but we’ll only get there if people keep going and stick to the rules – we’re clearly seeing the benefits of that working.

