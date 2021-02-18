Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus release new single

Hardwicke Circus, the six piece band from north Cumbria, have released a new single.

Called 'Walking on Broken Glass' the accompanying video was shot by the band around Carlisle while observing lockdown restrictions as some of them live together.

The group was supposed to be playing South by Southwest festival in Texas last year after supporting Neil Young and Bob Dylan but that was cancelled due to covid.

Instead, they've recorded a new album which is due to be released this summer and started their own label called Alternative Facts.

They're planning a big gig in the city as soon as restrictions allow them to perform.

Hannah McNulty went along to meet them.