Representing Border 18.02.21

On tonight's programme - could COVID turn back the clock on gender equality? We report on the challenges facing women trying to run a business in the pandemic. Also tonight - Ministers shelve plans to regulate short term lets after fierce opposition from local tourist businesses. And Willie Rennie tells Peter MacMahon the Lib Dems could back the SNP's budget but come the election he'll still be campaigning to block indyref2

