Five new rapid Covid-19 testing sites open in Cumbria

Rapid coronavirus tests are now available to people living in Cumbria who are unable to work from home, as part of efforts to reduce infection rates across the county.

Five new sites have been set up to offer lateral flow testing and the County Council says it plans to open more in future. It means people will be able to get their results within half an hour.

Phase one consists of five sites opening across the Cumbria in Aspatria, Carlisle, Kendal, Penrith, and Millom, with further sites opening soon.

The aim of lateral flow tests is to detect the virus in the community.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, the council is asking that you do not attend the test site, but instead book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Five test sites are now up and running, with more to follow:

Carlisle: Trinity School Sports Hall, Strand Rd, Carlisle CA1 1JB

Saturdays 09:15 – 12:30

Wednesdays 17:15 – 19:30 Aspatria: Beacon Hill School , Market Square, Aspatria, Wigton CA7 3EZ

Saturdays 09:15 – 12:30 Kendal: Queen Katherine School, Appleby Rd, Kendal LA9 6PJ

Thursdays 17:45 – 19:30

Saturdays 09:15 – 12:30 Penrith: Ullswater Community College , Wetheriggs Lane, Penrith, CA11 8NG

Saturdays 09:15 – 12:30

Wednesdays 17:15 – 19:30 Millom: Millom School , Salthouse Road, Millom, LA18 5AB

Saturdays 09:15 – 12:30

Wednesdays 17:30 – 19:30

