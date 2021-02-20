Flood warnings in place across the region as more heavy rain expected

Flood warnings are in place across the region with more heavy rain expected this afternoon (Saturday February 20).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway.

This was the scene last night of the River Cree at Newton Stewart.

There is one flood warning and 10 alerts in Cumbria, three flood warnings in Dumfries and Galloway and seven in the Scottish Borders. (As of 12pm February 20).

Police are advising people to be careful if they are travelling and to avoid flood prone areas.

The weather has also been causing travel disruption in Hawick.