17-year-old seriously injured in crash on A74 near Moffat

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 17-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on the A74.

It happened at around 3.30pm on Friday February 19 on the southbound carriageway near junction 15 for Moffat and involved a single vehicle, a white Ford Ranger pick-up.

The teenager was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.