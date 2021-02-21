17-year-old seriously injured in crash on A74 near Moffat
Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 17-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on the A74.
It happened at around 3.30pm on Friday February 19 on the southbound carriageway near junction 15 for Moffat and involved a single vehicle, a white Ford Ranger pick-up.
The teenager was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the crash or the vehicle on the road before the incident to get in touch. We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.