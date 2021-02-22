Warning: HEAVY RAIN & STRONG WINDS

AMBER RAIN WARNING: Tuesday midday- Wednesday midday

A spell of persistent and often heavy rain will affect much of Scotland during Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations of 40 to 60 mm are expected quite widely across the warning area with a few places possibly seeing 80-120 mm in a 24 to 36 hour period

YELLOW RAIN WARNING: Tuesday morning -Wednesday afternoon

Rain will become heavy and persistent during the course of Tuesday, easing and clearing south-eastwards into Wednesday morning.

Widely 30-60 mm of rain is expected across the warning area with locally 120 mm over some high ground.

YELLOW WIND WARNING: Tuesday

Strong south to south-westerly winds will gust 50-60 mph at times, but there is the potential for gusts of 70 mph for eastern coastal districts of Northern Ireland, the Western Isles and perhaps the Moray coast during the morning.