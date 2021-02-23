Representing Border: 23.02.21

On tonight's programme - The slow route out of lockdown. Scotland is set to return to local level restrictions at the end of April. The First Minister says that's when we can expect to see phased but significant re-opening of the economy, including shops, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers. But the opposition says the plan lacks detail. Peter MacMahon speaks to South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth. We'll also get reaction from local tourist businesses who will miss out on Easter and late spring trade.

