Three jailed in connection with county lines drug operation in Cumbria

Two men and a woman have been handed prison sentences totalling more than eight years for their respective roles in a “county lines” drugs supply plot smashed by police who recovered illegal substances, cash and a loaded crossbow.‬‪

Laura McGannan, 33, Luke Kevin Waeling, 34, and Alexander Nande Nyarashe, 22, all played parts in criminal activity unearthed by detectives after they learned a “county lines” drugs phone line had gone live in early May, 2020.‬‪

All three were in contact with that line and scores of drugs supply exchanges were logged after Waeling and McGannan, a mother, had travelled to Carlisle from Hastings in East Sussex.‬‪

On May 19, Waeling was seen leaving an address at Millholme Avenue in Carlisle where he had helped to wrap drugs, and he was detained. His key was used to open a door which had to be forced due to being bolted.

Jane Dagnall, prosecuting, said:

A crossbow was found loaded and aimed at the front door Jane Dagnall

She added:

This was clearly a group intent to street deal. Jane Bagnall

‬‪McGannan’s car had been seen in Millholme Avenue the previous day, when she was also in contact with Nyarashe.

He was found inside the property trying to flush four golf ball sized crack heroin and crack cocaine wraps down a toilet.‬‪ Cash, cannabis, weighing scales, plastic bags, a bulking mix and gloves were also seized.‬‪

Nyarashe had previously been stopped in his native Liverpool, last January, in possession of a dozen cannabis street deals and a large machete.‬ ‪His phone rang constantly, more cannabis was found at his home along with a starter pistol.‬‪

McGannan, of Dalton Avenue, Carlisle; Nyarashe, of Rossall Road, Liverpool; and Waeling, of George Street, Hastings; all admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Nyarashe also admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply, while he and Waeling further admitted illegally having blades in public.‪ Nyarashe was jailed for three-and-a-half years, and Waeling for 31 months and McGannan for 28 months.‪

Judge Nicholas Barker, presiding, said: