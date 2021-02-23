Woman hospitalised with 'serious' injuries following Cumbria crash

A woman in her 50s has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Cumbria.

This happened on the A596, Micklethwaite at 8:40am and involved a Vauxhall Corsa - which was driven by the woman, who Cumbria Constabulary have described as "local" - and a Volvo HGV.

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle.

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his sixties, was uninjured.

Fire and ambulance crews also attended the scene.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on 101, or email SCIU@cumbria.police.uk quoting log 39 of the February 23, 2021.

Alternatively, they can call the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.