Appeal after masked robbers enter 74-year-old's Dumfries home and steal cash

Five masked men entered the home of a 74-year-old man in Dumfries and stole cash from him in what has been described as a "frightening ideal".

This happened at 9.10pm on Monday at Newfield Caravan Park on Annan Road.

Police Scotland said the men stole a "three-figure sum of cash".

Detective Sergeant Paul Steele, of Dumfries CID, said:

This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim and luckily he was not injured as a result. Incidents such as this are rare in Dumfries and we have a dedicated team of officers working on the investigation in order to catch those responsible as quickly as possible. DS Paul Steele, Police Scotland

He added:

I am keen to hear from anybody who was in the area of Newfield Caravan Park around the time of the incident and may have seen individuals or vehicles connected with this crime. DS Paul Steele, Police Scotland

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3714 of February 22 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be provided anonymously.