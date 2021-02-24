Borders village begins clean-up after heavy rain brings flooding

People have been forced from their homes in Newcastleton after heavy overnight rain brought flooding to the village.

The Liddle Water river burst its banks at approximately 8pm taking water into a number of properties. The exact number affected has not been confirmed but is thought to be between 20-50.

This comes just after a year since the village was hit by flooding as a result of Storm Dennis.

Scottish Borders Council, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were all on the scene in Newcastleton to assist people there.

Elsewhere in the Borders, river levels were high in Hawick, where the Stilrig came over its banks but this did not lead to any property flooding.

Roads were closed in Newcastleton, Hawick and Kelso and at one point there were 10 flood warnings in place for the Scottish Borders. The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has said that these are no longer in force.

In Dumfries and Galloway, warnings were in place in Langholm and the Whitesands in Dumfries but these too are no longer in force.

Both districts remain on flood alert.

South of the border in Cumbria, river levels were also high overnight and flood warnings remain in place in Keswick - at the River Greta, near the town's rugby club, and at Keswick Campsite - as well as at the River Eden in Rickerby Park, Carlisle.