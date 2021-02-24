Carlisle residents urged to 'turn the city blue' in honour of Stanley Dalton

People have been being urged to 'turn the city blue' in honour of Stanley Dalton tomorrow.

The three-year-old from Carlisle died last month as a result of an aggressive form of cancer.

He was treated for T-CELL Acute Lymphoblastic last August, after the Carlisle community rallied together to raise more than £500,000 for a clinical trial.

His funeral takes place tomorrow in Carlisle. His family has acknowledged that people may want to pay tribute to him but has urged them to stay away from the service and instead to do so along the route of the procession.

They said:

We will be leaving the family home at around 11:45am and travelling onto Blencowe Street, left onto Junction Street, right into Shaddongate, up passed the Castle, round Hardwick Circus and then back down Castleway turning left into Shaddongate and up Dalston Road turning left onto Richardson Street and to the cemetery chapel where the private (invitation only) service will be held. Family of Stanley Dalton

The added: