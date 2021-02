On tonight's programme - the hospitality and tourism industry warn local businesses will go bust if they can't reopen at the same time as the rest of the UK. Peter MacMahon puts those fears to the First Minister. And Alex Salmond's appearance before the Holyrood harassment committee looks like it's back on. Greg Hoare reports on the day's developments.

