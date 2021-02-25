A 10-year-old boy from Cockermouth who lost his dad to suicide has been given a national award by Boris Johnson to recognise his fundraising efforts.

Shaun Mayall was just three when his dad Andy died in 2014. He was awarded the Points of Light award - an honour given every week day to one person who is making a difference in the community.

Six years on, he's has been raising money for Suicide Bereavement Support by organising fun run in memory of his Dad. The charity have helped him and his mum through their loss.

Shaun has raised more than £4000 so far

It started with a plan to run 10km laps around Shaun’s school at Fairfield Primary in Cockermouth dressed as his dad’s favourite character Dennis the Menace. They have now raised more than £4000, as well as gaining recognition from the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Shaun has been running the 10k dressed as his Dad's favourite character Dennis the Menace

Shaun said, "When my mum came and sat down next to me and told me I had won an award given by the prime minister I was really amazed because I wasn't expecting anything to happen involving the prime minister because my mum's friend had nominated me. My dad's favourite Beano character was Dennis the Menace and I thought if the run is about my dad I should dress up as Dennis Menace. I think he would be really happy and really proud."

Shaun's school and class mates are all keen to get involved in the run and fundraising, his class teacher told ITV Border, "He's taken his own grief and sadness and times of distress and he has turned that round into something positive where he can help other families in a similar situation to him. That is quite remarkable for a child of 10 years old, so we are very very proud of him here."

Shaun’s mum Helen has said the fundraising experience has been good for him to have a focus for his grief.

"When you lose someone through suicide those who has experienced that personally it's on another level, it is the shock, the unanswered questions, the guilt. It is really hard to explain. It's always been a selfish act, oh it is a taboo subject and it is not a selfish act. It is somebody who is so sad that they don't want to be here anymore or they feel they shouldn't be here anymore. It will always be with me for the rest of my life, and it will always be with Shaun for the rest of his life and we will still have challenges ahead but together as a team I think we work really well."

Help is available:

If things are feeling really difficult for you, don't struggle alone.

NHS help is available, whether that’s face-to-face, over the phone or online – seek help if you need it.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:

National helplines

Samaritans , 116 123 24-hour helpline offering emotional support for anyone feeling down, distressed or struggling to cope.

SHOUT Text Shout to 85258 Crisis text service for support with any mental health concern, 24/7

CALM Campaign Against Living Miserably 0800 58 58 58 Helpline for people struggling with mental health, 5pm – Midnight

Silverline 0800 470 80 90 Information, friendship and advice for older people, 24/7

Papyrus Hopeline 0800 068 4141 Young suicide prevention society, 9am-10pm Mon-Fri. 2-10pm Weekends

The Mix 0808 808 4994 Advice and support for under 25s, 4-11pm

Alcoholics Anonymous 0800 917 7650 A helpline for anyone struggling with their relationship with alcohol, 24/7

Narcotics Anonymous 0300 999 1212 Help and support for anyone struggling with drug abuse, 10am - midnight

NHS 24 , 111 Provides access to health advice and information, 24/7

Childline, 0800 1111 A free, private and confidential service for anyone under 19 in the UK, 24/7

