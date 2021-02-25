Representing Border: 25/02/21

On tonight's programme - First Minister's questions is once again dominated by the war of words between Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor ahead of Alex Salmond's appearance at the committee investigating the handling of harassment allegations against him. The First Minister rejects claims of cover up and conspiracy in the investigation. We have highlights of the session. Also on the programme Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Secretary. With a Brexit checkpoint to be set up at Cairnryan Peter asks Alister Jack about past promises that there would be no border in the Irish Sea. Plus reaction to the latest polling on May's elections, with our commentators, The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson of The Daily Mail.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: