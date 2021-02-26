D&G trucker held in Dutch custody after illegal immigrants discovered in lorry

Video report by Ryan Dollard

A truck driver from Dumfries and Galloway is being held in Custody in Holland after illegal immigrants were found in his vehicle.

The family of John Warbeck from Chapelknowe insist he is innocent of any wrongdoing and say they have been allowed almost no contact with him since his arrest last Sunday.

John's wife Clare said, "We spoke to John on Sunday and on Monday and then he was in court but after that we were not allowed to have any contact with him at all because of the restrictions. He's not allowed to speak to anyone in the outside world."

Clare says it's been four days since she has been able to talk to her husband. Mr Warbeck is being held by Police in Holland investigating the circumstances around nine illegal immigrants being found in his truck near Eindhoven on Sunday.

His employer says that truckers like John are constantly targeted by people trying to get to Britain.

"We run the gauntlet every day coming in from Europe. It is like the Wild West out there on the worst of days. It has been a problem for a number of years and drivers have to contend with that every day. It doesn't go away. What has happened to John here makes no sense because John is travelling in the opposite direction. He was en route to Germany."

The Dutch police said they couldn't confirm any details of John Warbeck's case due to privacy laws and the British Embassy in The Hague said they couldn't give out any personal information.

Local MP David Mundell is aware of the case and told us, "I am working to ensure the full support of the British Embassy. It is essential this matter is investigated as quickly as possible and that he has full access to necessary legal support."

Claire Warbeck doesn't believe her husband has done anything wrong and believes he had no idea there were people in the back of his truck.