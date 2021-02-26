LGBT+ History Month: Remembering Dr Flora Murray

Video report by Lewis Warner

The work of a woman from Dumfries and Galloway, who worked as a doctor during the First World War, is being highlighted by a local museum for LGBT+ history month.

Researchers at the Devil's Porridge Museum in Eastriggs have been digging through their archives in order to celebrate the life of Dr Flora Murray.

At the time she was one of the first female doctors, and research shows she was in a relationship with one of the leaders of the women's suffrage movement.