Unpaid carers across Cumbria are struggling with the increased pressure and responsibilities that come with caring for a loved one during a pandemic.

Many are finding it hard because day care centres and respite provisions are closed due to lockdown restrictions.

Carers Support South Lakes CEO, Mike Seaton said: "The latest figures from Carers UK show 81 per cent - that's four in five unpaid Carers are providing more care than before the first lockdown.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the lives of carers and those they are caring for. A majority have had to provide extraordinary hours of care for loved ones with increasing needs during the crisis, often without the usual help from family and friends, and with limited or no support from local services."

West Cumbria Carers CEO, Sue Whitehead has also seen the impact of the lockdown on unpaid Carers in West Cumbria.

She said: "Many people providing care have been left exhausted, socially isolated and close to burnout. Adding to these considerable pressures, carers have also taken a financial hit, and seen their health and wellbeing decline.

"This is reflected nationally, in the findings by Carers UK research, where more than three quarters, 78% of Carers reported that the needs of the person they care for have increased recently."