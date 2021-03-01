Calls for Borders Railway extension to stop at Langholm

Community leaders in Langholm are calling for the town to be considered as the route of extension for the Borders Railway to Carlisle.

The Langholm & District Rail Group say claims the town has lost around 12,000 jobs in the last 20 years and would benefit hugely if a station was opened there.

The original southern stretch of the line, which was closed in 1969, took in Melrose, Hawick and Newcastleton.

A northern part of the line, from Tweedbank to Edinburgh, was reopened in 2015.

The line currently runs to Tweedbank Credit: PA

The Langholm & District Rail Group has written to Scottish Borders Council saying it is concerned they will 'rubber stamp' the submission to the Union Connectivity Review.

Current outline plans provide for four stations to be in Scottish Borders, and if the line were to go through Newcastleton there would be five.

The group argues Dumfries and Galloway must be included to bring the benefits to the greater number of people.

Our feeling is that most rail users in your council area would prefer a link to Langholm rather than Newcastleton. Jobs are being created here with the recent inception of the Langholm Alliance and meaningful support from the South of Scotland Enterprise.