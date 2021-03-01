'Hugely encouraging' response to Calvert Lakes emergency appeal

Staff at Calvert Lakes say they are looking to the future after a "hugely encouraging" response to its Emergency Bounce Back Appeal.

The Lake District charity launched the drive at the end of 2020 having lost more than £1million due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Trust's fight for survival captured the public's imagination in recent weeks thanks to a young fundraiser.

13-year-old Oliver Voysey, who regularly visits Calvert Lakes as part of his rehabilitation, suffered a brain injury when he was two days old causing catastrophic damage including sight loss, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism and learning difficulties.

Oliver Voysey Credit: Calvert Lakes

To support the Appeal, he launched Oliver’s Calvert Army and took on a series of challenges, including walking on a treadmill for 13 minutes, standing independently for 13 seconds, completing a 13-minute walk and scoring 13 goals in a penalty shoot-out.

Oliver's campaign went viral after he and his parents Sarah and Gary and sister Elizabeth appeared on national television and radio.

Nearly 3000 people have now joined Oliver’s Calvert Army and are taking part in their own themed challenges.

Giles Mounsey-Heysham, Chairman of the Trustees at the Lake District Calvert Trust, said the support has made a massive difference.

I would like to say an enormous thank you to all the individuals, local communities, businesses and Grant-Making Trusts for their fantastic support. We are now over half way to recovering the £1m income lost during 2020 due to the pandemic lockdown and our consequent lack of income. Giles Mounsey-Heysham, Lake District Calvert Trust

The charity's trustees are optimistic brighter times lie ahead with the roadmap out of lockdown and plan to fully reopen on June 21.

But they warn that they are losing money every day due to operating costs and maintenance - and will continue to do so until the centre can safely reopen and social distancing is a thing of the past.

Watch Chris Conway's report on the Voysey family's campaign: