Man dies in Carlisle city centre collision

A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision on West Tower Street in Carlisle city centre.

Police were called to the incident at 12:56pm on Monday which involved a white panel van and two pedestrians, a man and woman.

The woman has been air lifted to Preston Hospital with serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a family liaison officer has been appointed for his family.

The road remains closed whilst emergency services attend the scene and investigations are conducted.