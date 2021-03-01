Man rescued from rising tide on beach in West Cumbria

A man has been rescued after getting from cut off by the tide on beach in West Cumbria.

The incident on Harrington shore just before 11am was Workington RNLI's first rescue this year.

The organisation launched the John F Mortimer, its inshore lifeboat, at 11am, while Whitehaven Coastguard Rescue Team and Maryport Coastguard Rescue Team were dispatched to conduct a search.

The volunteer RNLI crew helped the man and his dog aboard their vessel and to safety who are both safe and well.