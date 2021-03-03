An "alarmingly high" number of incidents of dogs attacking pregnant sheep have been reported across Dumfries and Galloway.

Police Scotland are investigating after animals had to be humanely put down or had lost their unborn lambs as a result.

Dog owners walking in their pets in the countryside have been urged by officers to avoid farmland occupied by sheep.

A statement released by Dumfries and Galloway Police Division said: "At this particularly sensitive time of year, any disturbance by dogs to the pregnant ewes can risk miscarriage.

"Police Scotland, representing members of the Dumfries & Galloway Partnership Against Rural Crime, would urge dog walkers to avoid farmland occupied by sheep at this time of year.

"Stick to marked and well-used paths and use leads where there is a risk that dogs may come into contact with livestock."