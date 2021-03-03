Police name man killed in Carlisle city centre crash

A man who died after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians has been named by police.

Emergency services were called the collision on West Tower Street shortly before 1pm on Monday 1 March.

Terence Abson, known as Terry, of Lingside Crescent, Carlisle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old's family have been appointed a family Liaison Officer.

The second person involved in the crash, a 56-year-old woman from Carlisle, was airlifted to Preston hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is described as stable.

A statement from Cumbria Police thanked those who have already come forward to help with enquiries. Anyone with any more information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101.