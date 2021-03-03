On tonight's programme - The First Minister has her say on her government's handling of harassment allegations against Alex Salmond. Nicola Sturgeon denies a conspiracy, insisting she was never out to get her predecessor. Greg Hoare reports on the key moments of Ms Sturgeon's near 8 hour evidence session and the Scottish Political Editor of The Times Kieran Andrews considers the impact of today's appearance. Also on the programme we look at what the UK budget means for Scotland. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and the Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

