For the first time, data on the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been published. It shows that:

37% of adults in Cumbria have received their first dose of the vaccine.

95% of people over 70 in the county have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Overall, new cases in the region have continued to fall, down from 556 to 368 in the week ending February 26 - that's 34%. However, infection rates in Allerdale and Copeland remain above the average for England, with Allerdale recording the greatest number of new cases for the second week in a row.

Hospitalisations continued to drop in week ending March 2. North Cumbria Integrated Care saw a fall of 52%, while the number of Covid patients at Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust decreased by 16%.

The Director of Public Health for Cumbria, Colin Cox, says he is pleased with the progress but is staying alert as changes to restrictions come into action next week.