Revealed as part of the Government's Budget announcement, Workington is set to receive £23 million to support regeneration projects like the sports village and an innovation centre.

The Town Investment Plan, developed by the Workington Town Deal board, also aims to improve public spaces and connectivity, and develop a logistics and clean energy hub at the Port of Workington.

This is absolutely fantastic news for Workington. We knew we had a strong bid which had support from the public and I’d like to thank everyone involved for getting to this stage. We’ll now work with Government and our partners to bring these projects to life and make the town an even better place to live, work and visit. Cllr Mike Johnson, Deputy Leader of Allerdale Borough Council

Meanwhile, Carlisle will get £19.7 million, which the council says will "help drive Carlisle forward in the future".

This is great news for Carlisle and will result in even more investment for the city. We have also secured funding from the Towns Fund, as well as the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, Future High Street Fund and St Cuthbert’s Garden Village. Together these provide opportunities for the most significant levels of investment that Carlisle has seen for a very long time. Cllr John Mallinson, Leader of Carlisle City Council

Over 100 towns were invited to bid for a share of the £3.6 billion pot. Alongside Workington and Carlisle, 43 other towns were successful in securing funding.