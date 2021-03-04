Dozens of retired NHS staff to help deliver vaccines in Cumbria

Video report by Ryan Dollard

As the largest mass immunisation programme in British history continues, the need for more people able to administer Covid-19 jabs has grown rapidly.

The University of Cumbria is training dozens of former and retired NHS staff to join the teams giving vaccines, to help the UK move out of lockdown.

As of the end of Tuesday, March 2, the number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 20,703,615.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said reaching the milestone is a “magnificent achievement for the country”.

Nearly two million people aged 60 to 63 in England are now being invited to book a coronavirus jab, with the letters due to start arriving this week.