Family pays tribute to 'kind' and 'jolly' man who died in Carlisle crash

The family of a 'kind' and 'jolly' man have paid tribute to his life after he died in a crash earlier this week.

Emergency services were called the collision involving a van and two pedestrians on West Tower Street shortly before 1pm on Monday 1 March.

Terence Abson, known as Terry, of Lingside Crescent, Carlisle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old's family has described his kindness, warmth and humour, as they pay tribute to him.

A statement said: "“Terry was a caring partner to Gina and a great dad to Harley.

“He was kind and jolly, exceedingly friendly to all, with a lovely big smile that could light up any room. He was generous with his time and resources, always willing to help family and friends with odd jobs and helped out at the Uma Kadampa Centre.

"He was sometimes mischievous in nature, teasing and joking, and he made friends in a heartbeat.

“Terry was always willing to listen and offer up whatever advice he could, be it from personal experience from his many years in the Navy and other employment, to just plain common sense.

“He kept himself active with squash and “adventure walks” with his beloved dog, and he never let anything hold him down.

"Above all, he always made sure his partner and son were happy and cared for. His kindness, lightness, and generosity, will always be remembered.”

Cumbria Police has thanked those who have already come forward to help with enquiries. Anyone with any more information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101.