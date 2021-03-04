On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon attempts to draw a line under the Salmond saga but the Tories still insist she must quit. We report on another ill tempered session of First Minister's Questions. Also tonight - local politicians welcome a deal that will see a temporary lifting of tariffs on some key goods exported from the South of Scotland to the United States. We hear from David Mundell. Rishi Sunak is accused of being a scrooge not santa. Will the Chancellor's budget plans mean another age of austerity? Peter Macmahon speaks to David Eiser from The Fraser of Allander Institute. And campaigning in the time of COVID. How will the Holyrood election be conducted when lockdown restrictions remain in place? Plus weekly commentary from The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from The Daily Mail.