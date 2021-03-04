80-year-old Peter Swailes of Hadrian's Park, Brampton Old Road, and 55-year-old Peter Swailes of Cryndlbeck Stables, Low Harker, appeared before Carlisle Magistrates’ Court today.

Both were charged with conspiracy to organise the travel of an individual with a view to exploiting them contrary to Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and Section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

This follows investigations by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) supported by Cumbria Police and the National Crime Agency over a three-year period.

The alleged victim was found and removed from a six-foot shed by GLAA investigators in October 2018 to receive specialist support.

Swailes and Swailes are now due to appear before Carlisle Crown Court on April 6 for a plea and direction hearing.