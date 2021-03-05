A disinfecting robot built in Cumbria is preparing for students return

A disinfecting robot is helping a training organisation prepare for the return of its students.Gen2 is using the innovative technology to disinfect the workshop area and main atrium at its HQ and training centre in in Workington, ahead of welcoming staff and students back to the building on March 8.The remotely-operated robot was developed by Forth in Cumbria last year as a response to the fight against Covid-19. The firm is known for its innovations to solve complex industry challenges all over the world in nuclear, oil and gas, renewables and other sectors.

The disinfecting of the workshop area and main atrium will enhance our current Covid-19 safety measures which are in place throughout the building, and provide extra peace of mind for our staff and students. Nina Dixon, Centre Manager at Gen2 Workington

The robot works remotely, controlled from a safe distance, to disinfect the area. It fires high pressure vapour to cover and clean the designated area. Forth designed and built the robot in a matter of weeks, in response to the rising need for cleaning services because of the Covid-19 pandemic.