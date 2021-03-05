Tomorrow night, during Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Stephen Mulhern will announce the £350,000 grant for Multicultural Cumbria from the National Lottery.

The charity is planning to use the funding to appoint staff and move forward with ambitious plans including creating the first multicultural centre in Carlisle.

This makes me quite emotional. Finally, we are getting the recognition that Cumbria is diverse. It’s what I have been working towards for the past 15 years. It has been a battle to get people to appreciate how diverse Cumbria is and for that reason investment hasn’t been forthcoming. Saj Ghafoor, Chief Officer, Multicultural Cumbria

In the virtual audience tomorrow will be Tina Borgia who runs the Dance Carousel Around the World Project for Multicultural Cumbria. Viewers will see TV presenter Stephen Mulhern surprise Tina with the announcement of the "life-changing" cash.

The grant will massively support the work which I am doing and hopefully encourage even more women from different diasporas to take part and enjoy dance. Tina Borgia, Multicultural Cumbria

The charity says the money will be used to employ four part-time staff and help drive plans to set up a community centre for events and meetings.

There are also plans for an international cuisine project and an international arts event.

The charity says this announcement is a sign of things moving forward in Cumbria.

The fact is we have more than 70 languages spoken in the county. We hold Culture Bazaars and over the last three years people from more than 50 different heritages have attended. Growing up here and having my kids here, there was nowhere to go. I really hope this funding is that step toward having a place to call home where everyone can come, ethnic minorities and local communities. Saj Ghafoor, Chief Officer, Multicultural Cumbria

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV at 7pm on Saturday.