Seven people jailed for nearly 40 years as Carlisle-based crime group is cracked

Seven people have been jailed for nearly 40 years and drugs worth more than £300,000 have been seized as Cumbria Police crack a major Carlisle-based crime group.

During three separate parts of the operation, investigations by officers led to drugs including cocaine, cannabis and MDMA being seized, along with cash totalling more than £60,000 and items including an imitation firearm, knuckle dusters and Rolex watches worth thousands of pounds.

The crime group was led by 35-year-old Stephen Dixon formerly of Blackwell Road, Carlisle, who was orchestrating it from his prison cell in HMP Northumberland, where he was already serving a sentence for a previous offence.

He was assisted by 25-year-old Dylan Schwencke of Warnell Drive, Carlisle – the pair even boasted by phone messages about how they could not be caught.

Three people had already been sentenced in court hearings linked to the operation and today another four were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court, bringing the total sentences involved to 38 years and 9 months.

Sentenced today:

35-year-old Stephen Dixon formerly of Blackwell Road, Carlisle. Jailed for 8 years and 8 months after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

25-year-old Dylan Schwencke of Warnell Drive, Carlisle. Jailed for 10 years and 6 months after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison.

23-year-old Chance Beardmore formerly of Bedford Road, Birkenhead. Jailed for 3 years 6 months after admitting conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison.

46-year-old Clare Karpinksi of Bedford Road, Birkenhead. Jailed for 27 months after admitting conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison.

Previously sentenced:

30-year-old Simon Pipes on Peter Gate, Cumwhinton. He was jailed for six years after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

23-year-old Ellis Graham of Hopeshill Drive, Carlisle. He was jailed for three years and four months after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

26-year-old Warren Graham of Levens Drive, Carlisle. He was jailed for four years and six months after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

How did the operation catch the offenders?

The group was headed by Dixon from his prison cell at HMP Northumberland, relying heavily on Schwencke.

In phone evidence, Dixon boasted, “I am not a stupid lad that’s why I’ve done things for years and not one thing has gone wrong.”

Schwencke even complimented Dixon on their success as drug criminals by saying they were “flat out for 2 year they cudnt catch us” (sic).

Part one of the operation

Beardmore, Schwencke and Karpinski had been involved in a move to get drugs into HMP Northumberland on December 23 2019.Two packages containing a haul including cocaine, cannabis bush, prescription drugs, alcohol, syringes, steroids and mobile phones were thrown over a perimeter fence. The total value could be as high as £32,000.The two packages were thrown over the perimeter fence into an area behind the laundry room where Chance Beardmore was at work.Prison officers intercepted the packages just as Beardmore had escaped from the laundry room to collect them.The delivery of the packages had been organised by Dylan Schwencke and Chance Beardmore inside the prison.Beardmore had recruited his mum, Clare Karpinski to deliver the packages to the prison using her own vehicle.She was identified driving her vehicle on CCTV at Wetherby Services in West Yorkshire after the throw.

Part two of the operation

Pipes was caught after a warrant was carried out at a property he was renting in Cumwhinton, then again at a lock-up in Rome Street and an industrial unit in Willow Holme Road, both in Carlisle, in January 2020.

More than £100,000 of cocaine was seized from these addresses, MDMA tablets, an imitation firearm, two knuckle dusters, three Rolex watches valued at £28,550 and a Hugo Boss watch – as well as cash totalling more than £60,000.Police retrieved messages from a number of mobile phones which highlighted the roles of Dixon and Schwencke in the supply of drugs to Pipes. Messages demonstrated that Schwencke was Pipes’ supplier.They also revealed that Stephen Dixon was a party to the same conspiracy and maintained overall control of Pipes’ access to drugs despite being in prison.Pipes complained to Dixon that Schwencke had been an unreliable supplier while Dixon had been in prison and threatened the empire Dixon had built. Pipes warned Dixon that if the operation continued in such a poor way Dixon would not have his “round” to come out to. Pipes also required Dixon’s intervention when supply ran low from Schwencke.Other messages showed Dixon and Schwencke considered Pipes to be in debt to them as a result of his arrest and they planned to recoup this debt once he was released.

Part three of the operation

On January 30 last year, Ellis Graham was stopped by police on Peter Lane, just outside Carlisle.Graham was nervous and gave a confusing reason for his journey that evening which caused officers to search his vehicle.Two wrapped, kilo blocks of cocaine were found in the van he was driving, worth up to £199,400.

Phone evidence showed the involvement of his brother, Warren Graham.

After examining Ellis Graham’s phone it was clear to Police that Schwencke had been passing instructions to Ellis and his brother Warren Graham. The Graham brothers discussed in detail how they had been employed by Schwencke to collect and store the drugs.Police later retrieved messages between Dixon and Schwencke which showed that Dixon was the senior partner in the conspiracy involving the Graham brothers and was unhappy with its execution and the outcome.Dixon told Schwencke that he was careless and putting them both at risk.Dixon said that when the Grahams were arrested, Schwencke’s error was not collecting the drugs himself because had he done so their operation would not have been affected.It was clear from these messages that Dixon and Schwencke’s operation was now in jeopardy.

Police message on drug crime

Speaking after the court hearings, Detective Chief Inspector David Cooper welcomed the sentencings.

This should send a stark warning to all those seeking to profit from drugs offences in our county. The substantial custodial sentences handed out today are welcomed and should be seen as a warning and the inevitable consequence for anyone getting involved in this type of crime. Cumbria Police will be relentless in targeting and disrupting all those involved in such offences. Detective Chief Inspector David Cooper, Cumbria Police

The money seized from this operation will be placed in to the Property Fund which puts these illegally-gained funds back into communities with the aim to create a safer Cumbria.