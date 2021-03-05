Sexual assaults have decreased across Dumfries and Galloway

Police Scotland says indecent and sexual assaults have fallen across Dumfries and Galloway. There were 115 recorded incidents between April 2020 and December 2020 - down from 138 across the same period in 2019.

Total drugs crimes have also decreased in that time frame, with a recorded drop in possession of drugs from 885 to 770.

Speeding, careless driving and drink and drugs driving are down too, and there have been 76 fewer incidents of vandalism and malicious mischief.

However, recorded incidents of offensive and bladed weapons are up from 112 to 176 and fraud remains a national threat with 72 more incidents recorded in the local area alone, according to data published by Police Scotland.

Protecting vulnerable people remains one of our priorities and invaluable work is under way within our local safeguarding hub to help us achieve that. Dumfries and Galloway accommodates stretches of roads which can be tempting for people to break the law and so these latest figures are a welcome reminder of the investment we have made in making our roads safer for law-abiding users. Chief Superintendent Carol McGuire, commander of Dumfries and Galloway Division