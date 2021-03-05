Video report by Matthew Taylor

Work has begun on a £189,000 project to enhance the walkways at Aira Force, near Ullswater in Cumbria.

The National Trust is replacing an existing viewing area and footpath, unstable and unsuitable for long term use, with a dramatic steel platform that extends out over the river gorge, to provide new views of the river and waterfall.

Eroded banks and footpaths will also get new supports as part of the Aira Force walkways project - making the area safer and more accessible for the 250,000 visitors it sees every year.

The work will take place between March and July, with the new sections of footpath in place and open to the public later this summer. Some sections of footpath will be closed for the duration of the work to ensure the safety of local visitors enjoying their daily exercise during lockdown. The trust has created a one-way system around the waterfall trails to ensure the site remains easy to navigate.