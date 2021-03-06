‘Miracle boy’ Noah Wall from Cumbria has defied the odds reaching his 9th birthday, despite being born with only 2% of his brain function.Noah's parents Shelly and Rob were advised to abort him when scans revealed he had spina bifida and Hydrocephalus.

But they were determined to have him.

Doctors then told them he wouldn't live long, that with less than 2% brain function he couldn't survive.But he has continued to defy the doctor's expectations and his brain is now almost fully functioning.For his birthday Noah had an astronaut themed day, with rockets and science experiments as well as the usual candles and cake.

I can’t believe he’s 9-years-old, he’s come on so much we’re so proud of him and what he has achieved. Noah being here today, with all the complications we went through, it’s amazing. Noah's Mum, Shelly

During lockdown Noah Wall and his family have been inside their home. They have only left a few times, for an operation on Noah’s teeth after he fell from his wheelchair. They are shielding to protect the eight-year-old.By shielding the family is taking no chances with his health, and they have really enjoyed making the most of the family time they've had together.

Noah Wall and his Mum celebrate his 9th birthday Credit: Family photo

Noah’s family asked friends and well-wishers to join a virtual party on social media, wishing him a Happy Birthday and viewing videos and pictures taken throughout the day.Virtual guests could also download a party pack, including a hat, to join in the fun.