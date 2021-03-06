A life raft belonging to a missing boat, which was last seen in January near Colwyn Bay, has been found off the Kirkcudbrightshire Coast.

Three fishermen had been on board the vessel.

Carl McGrath, 34, Ross Ballantine 39, and Alan Minard, 20, were on board the fishing boat which failed to return to shore on 27 January.

The location of the raft Credit: UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch

Their next of kin have been informed of the latest development.The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch confirmed it had "positively identified" a life raft belonging to the vessel called Nicola Faith.

It added it will be taken to the MAIB for further analysis and an investigation and search for the vessel was "ongoing".

