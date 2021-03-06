Video report by Ralph Blumson.

West Cumbria Mining says it's been left with 'no choice' but to take legal action against Cumbria County Council over delays to a proposed new coal mine near Whitehaven. Last month the council said it would reconsider plans in light of 'new information' over UK greenhouse gas targets, after previously granting planning permission for the site.Seven years ago West Cumbria Mining released plans to build the coal mine near Whitehaven costing £165 million and creating at least 500 jobs.

Credit: ITV News

It would be the UK's first deep coal mine operation in thirty years.The Government's climate advisers, leading scientists and green groups have criticised the coal mine, which comes in the run-up to the UK hosting the major Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

The latest actions of the council have created a very real risk that the project will never be delivered, which would be devastating for West Cumbria, as well as the Northern Powerhouse and Industrial Strategy initiatives. I shall continue to do all that I can to deliver this project and the clear benefits it will provide Mark Kirkbride, CEO of WCM

Cumbria County Council say they will not be commenting.