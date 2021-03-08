Back to school for tens of thousands of pupils in Cumbria

Hannah McNulty spent the morning at a secondary school in West Cumbria.

Tens of thousands of children across Cumbria returned to the classroom today after more than two months of online learning during the latest lockdown.

Most secondary schools are having a phased return this week, with pupils taking Covid-19 tests.

The school gym at Solway Community School has been converted into a lateral flow test site, with teachers and volunteers all mucking in to get pupils back in class

Melinda McNicholas, Head of English, said: "It's been a massive massive learning curve from everyone but everyone has done it when you are faced with these times and situations everyone adapts and changes to accommodate and give the best chance for these children."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the easing of restrictions on Monday will mark a “big step” on his “roadmap to freedom” - which could see all Covid restrictions lifted by June 21.